Premier League winner says Everton man shouldn't be 'taken for granted'

Former England goalkeeper David Seaman has offered his backing to Jordan Pickford.





There has been plenty of talk about Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and whether he deserves to be England's number one goalkeeper at Euro 2020.

David Seaman, with 75 England caps and two Premier League titles, knows a thing or two about being an elite English goalkeeper and on Sky Sports, offered his backing to Pickford.

Seaman said: "He's got a lot of experience, of a World Cup behind him and a Nations League as well. You don't take that for granted. If you choose one of the other goalkeepers, I think five caps is the most they've got.

"It's a risk. With Jordan, it's not. He might make a mistake but he always reacts positively afterwards and he makes great saves."





Seaman isolates the main problem Gareth Southgate would have in replacing Pickford just months out from Euro 2020, it's a risk to make a change at such a late stage, given the inexperience of the replacements.

Dean Henderson doesn't have any senior England caps and Nick Pope has two, so throwing either man in as his side's first choice goalkeeper for a major tournament would be a gamble.

But Pickford himself only made his second England appearance in the March 2018 friendlies before the World Cup, the same juncture at which many fans may wish to see Southgate make a change now.

That was in response to the poor form of Joe Hart, who had featured heavily throughout qualifying for that tournament in Russia, so Southgate has proved he is willing to take a similar risk at a similar stage.

It remains to be seen if he would do the same with Pickford.



