Our view: Tottenham Hotspur's biggest asset has become a risk to buyers

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is ready to consider his options if the club miss out on the Champions League next season, The Telegraph report.

There should be no shortage of buyers for the 2018 World Cup Golden Boot winner, but it will be a near impossible transfer deal for clubs to pull off.

Kane won't go on strike and Tottenham won't sell a player who is on course to be their record goalscorer, especially to a league rival.

While possible a Real Madrid or Bayern Munich would have better luck, Kane has become a big risk to potential buyers.

He has suffered repeated ankle injuries, missing four spells of action in the last two seasons.

At present he is on course to miss the rest of this campaign and if that is the case, then Kane will have played in just 48 of a possible 76 league matches over the past two years.

Considering the trend of top clubs preferring to by players aged 25 and under, Kane represents a massive risk for clubs.

If he could stay fit, he'd be a surefire success. He scores at a rate of nearly a goal per game.

But Spurs hold the cards due to Kane's long term contract, and would seek a fee of around £100 million.

That's a big gamble to spend on a player, plus wages, who has an injury problem which is getting worse not better.