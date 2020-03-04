Our View: Mourinho must not repeat frequent Pochettino mistake over Kane

Mauricio Pochettino had a tendency to rush Harry Kane back from injuries.





As per the BBC, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has given an update on his injury return with one eye on Euro 2020.

The England captain says that he feels he will be at the summer showpiece as he ramps up his recovery from the hamstring problem which forced him off against Southampton on New Year's Day.

He said: "Unless something pretty drastic happens between now and then, I'll be there. I'm still not back training with the first team, but I'm working hard in the gym, I'm getting stronger all the time.

"We're talking a few more weeks, and I'll be playing again. I don't want to make a prediction for which game I might be back, but I am hoping somewhere between the start and the middle of April."





Injury setbacks are nothing new for Kane but all of his previous problems have come under Mauricio Pochettino's guidance; this is his first under Jose Mourinho.

He was always rushed back under Pochettino, whether that was because the Argentine pushed him back out there quickly or was not strong enough to push back against a player who would always be keen to take to the pitch as soon as possible.

The result was that the relative harmony Tottenham tended to build up in his absence was disrupted while a rusty Kane took weeks to get back up to speed.

Mourinho must not repeat Pochettino's mistakes - tempting as it will be given Spurs' injury crisis and patchy form without Kane. The Englishman must be eased back slowly.

That will help get the best out of him and eliminate the risk of a setback in his recovery.