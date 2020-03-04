Our view: Leeds United's board have question to answer over Kiko Casilla

Leeds United goalkeeper has been banned.

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla was banned at the end of last week after a FA panel found him guilty of making a racist remark to Charlton's Jonathan Leko.

BBC Sport reported yesterday that the panel did not find Casilla's defence to be credible.

Casilla has served one match of an eight game ban.

Leeds kept a clean sheet, with deputy goalkeeper Illan Meslier stepping in effectively.

Meslier is just 20 and it looks like he is a pair of safe hands for the Whites, but its a big gamble, considering this was his Championship debut.

Leeds knew Casilla's potential ban was coming. The incident took place back on September 28.

The Whites are bidding to win promotion and are currently on course to do so. But this has the potential to throw them off course.

What if Meslier gets injured? Or suspended? Leeds saw last year how loanee Jamal Blackman's season was ended prematurely with a training injury.

Youngster Elia Caprile was on the bench, an 18-year-old signing in January from Chievo Verona who has never played a competitive first team game in his career.

Is this who Leeds' promotion dream could rest on? It's such a gamble by the club.

While a positive the Whites brought in some extra cover, the club's board have taken a risk. Why not look to bring in a proven veteran in January?

Experience could be vital in the run in, and its uncertain how Meslier will hold up with the pressure on.

With the riches on offer of the Premier League, its bizarre that the club chose not to insure their season with a cheap move for an experienced goalkeeper in January.

This is a choice they have to hope does not come back to bite them.