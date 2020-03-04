Quick links

'Oh wow', 'Insane player': Some West Ham fans excited after new transfer update emerges

Olly Dawes
West Ham fans celebrate after the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at Wembley Stadium on October 25, 2017 in London, England.
West Ham United are reportedly keen on Ollie Watkins.

Brentford's Ollie Watkins during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Middlesbrough at Griffin Park on February 8, 2020 in Brentford, England.

West Ham United landed one of the Championship's top attackers in January, snapping up Jarrod Bowen from Hull City on deadline day.

The Hammers have already seen what Bowen can offer in the Premier League, as he scored on his full debut against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

For too long, West Ham have brought in players in their late 20's or even their 30's, bringing in too many players that have little resale value.

 

Bowen is the type of player West Ham need, and The Sun now claim that David Moyes is eyeing another Championship star in order to continue this transfer approach.

It's claimed that West Ham now want Brentford attacker Ollie Watkins, who has notched 22 goals in 36 games for the Bees this season, whilst also chipping in with three assists.

The 24-year-old has played as a central striker this season, but can also play on either flank if needed, and teaming him up with Bowen would certainly be exciting.

Brentford's Ollie Watkins attempts to keep the ball in play during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Middlesbrough at Griffin Park on February 8, 2020 in Brentford,...

Now, Hammers fans have been taking to Twitter to react, believing that Watkins is an 'insane' player, exclaiming 'oh wow' at the potential of a move to sign Watkins.

Others think Watkins is a 'big talent' and a 'quality player', believing he would be class for West Ham and a great signing if they can tempt Brentford into a deal.

