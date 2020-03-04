'Oh wow', 'Insane player': Some West Ham fans excited after new transfer update emerges

West Ham United are reportedly keen on Ollie Watkins.

West Ham United landed one of the Championship's top attackers in January, snapping up Jarrod Bowen from Hull City on deadline day.

The Hammers have already seen what Bowen can offer in the Premier League, as he scored on his full debut against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

For too long, West Ham have brought in players in their late 20's or even their 30's, bringing in too many players that have little resale value.

Bowen is the type of player West Ham need, and The Sun now claim that David Moyes is eyeing another Championship star in order to continue this transfer approach.

It's claimed that West Ham now want Brentford attacker Ollie Watkins, who has notched 22 goals in 36 games for the Bees this season, whilst also chipping in with three assists.

The 24-year-old has played as a central striker this season, but can also play on either flank if needed, and teaming him up with Bowen would certainly be exciting.

Now, Hammers fans have been taking to Twitter to react, believing that Watkins is an 'insane' player, exclaiming 'oh wow' at the potential of a move to sign Watkins.

Others think Watkins is a 'big talent' and a 'quality player', believing he would be class for West Ham and a great signing if they can tempt Brentford into a deal.

