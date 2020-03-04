Noughts and Crosses: Who is Jack Rowan? BBC star is a veteran of Peaky Blinders

Noughts and Crosses arrives on BBC One on March 5th but who is leading actor Jack Rowan?

As well as producing some top-quality drama series over the years, the BBC is also famed for helping to unearth some of the best and brightest acting talents in the industry.

In the case of Noughts and Crosses, it looks as if we have a case of both on our hands with the fascinating drama series, which gives plenty of fresh acting talent a chance to shine, appearing to be like nothing we've seen.

One of the leading actors in the new series is Jack Rowan, an actor who has only been active for the past few years but one who is already making an impressive name for himself.

Noughts and Crosses arrives on BBC One

Noughts and Crosses follows Death in Paradise in the Thursday slot at 9pm with the first episode airing on March 5th.

The series, which is based on the book series of the same name by author Malorie Blackman, tells the story of a parallel universe where black people (crosses) are the dominant class in society and white people (noughts) are segregated into an underclass.

Mixing between the two races is forbidden but when Callum, a nought, and Sephy, a cross, fall in love, their world view is turned upside down in this Romeo and Juliet-esque tale.

Meet Callum actor Jack Rowan

Taking on the role of Callum McGregor in the Noughts and Crosses series is Jack Rowan.

Born on February 18th, 1997, the 23-year-old actor has been working in the industry since the age of 18 but his journey on the acting path began in school where he studied drama.

In his youth, Jack was also a keen boxer and held several national titles. On top of that, Jack is known to be a keen fan of performance poetry.

Jack Rowan: Films and TV

As mentioned, Jack Rowan's acting debut came at the age of 18 when, in 2015, he appeared in the BBC drama Silent Witness which kick-started his career.

Since then, Jack has gone on to appear in some big-name productions including Beowolf: Return to the Shieldlands, Casualty, Born to Kill and even had a voice role in the video game Anthem.

However, the biggest of all of Jack's 13 acting roles to date is his appearance as Bonnie Gold in the much-loved Peaky Blinders series, a role he gave up to appear in Noughts and Crosses.

Noughts and Crosses begins at 9pm on Thursday, March 5th and will continue for six episodes, with the finale airing on April 9th. If you can't wait that long, however, all six episodes will land on BBC iPlayer after the initial episode airs on BBC One.