Where was Noughts and Crosses filmed? Locations in South Africa used to create fictional dystopia

Noughts and Crosses arrives on BBC One on March 5th but where was the series filmed?

The BBC has always had a penchant for creating cutting edge drama series that are pertinent to the real-world society we live in.

Doctor Who is a prime example of this as the 57-year-old series has always looked to educate its audience on historical figures and current events with a sci-fi theme.

Now, a new drama from the BBC looks to tackle another hotly debated issue within today's society.

That drama is Noughts and Crosses but where is the series filmed?

Noughts and Crosses arrives on BBC One

Noughts and Crosses follows Death in Paradise in the Thursday slot at 9pm with the first episode airing on March 5th.

The series, which is based on the book series of the same name by author Malorie Blackman, tells the story of a parallel universe where black people (crosses) are the dominant class in society and white people (noughts) are segregated into an underclass.

Mixing between the two races is forbidden but when Callum, a nought, and Sephy, a cross, fall in love, their world view is turned upside down in this Romeo and Juliet-esque tale.

Where is Noughts and Crosses set?

Noughts and Crosses is set in a fictionalised version of London.

It is a dystopia set during the same time period where we find ourselves now and much of the world we inhabit is translated into this parallel world.

However, the main difference is that the crosses are the ruling faction while the noughts are thought of as an underclass, a similar story to that of apartheid in South Africa.

Where was Noughts and Crosses filmed?

The similarity with South Africa doesn't end with the premise, however, as the show itself was filmed in South Africa as well.

To help give the show's dystopian London and otherworldly feel, locations across South Africa were used but most filming took place in and around Capt Town.

According to the RadioTimes, the Hadley family mansion is located in the Constantia suburb of Cape Town, an area that was labelled as 'white-only' during apartheid.

Cape Town also played host as the location for the Aprica military academy, specifically the Castle of Good Hope in Cape Town, which has buildings dating back to the 1600s when the Dutch settled in the region.

And finally, the noughts hospital scenes were filmed in the centre of Cape Town while other scenes took place near the docks of the city.

Noughts and Crosses begins at 9pm on Thursday, March 5th and will continue for six episodes, with the finale airing on April 9th. If you can't wait that long, however, all six episodes will land on BBC iPlayer after the initial episode airs on BBC One.