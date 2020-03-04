'No chance': International manager says he'd be 'bonkers' to call up Tottenham man

Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy gave his thoughts on Troy Parrott's international prospects.





Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy says Troy Parrott has no chance of getting into his squad unless his situation at Tottenham changes.

As per Independent.ie, McCarthy has made it absolutely clear that Parrott would have to do something special to change his plans given the form of other Irish strikers.

He said: "Troy has got no chance of making the squad unless he's playing. Forget it; don't even think about it. Unless, of course, Troy gets in over the weekend and does something amazing. If he come on for five minutes and scores two goals, I might look at it different.

"Troy got three minutes against Wolves and will be on the bench tonight. But I would sit on the bench and I'm 61. Shane Long's been playing in the Premier League and Scott Hogan has scored six goals in the last seven games. David McGoldrick is back playing. I don't think Troy comes close to them.

"If I played somebody like that, you'd think I was bonkers. How can you justify that? Just that he's potentially a good footballer."





In a different set of circumstances, Tottenham's striking injury crisis could have opened the door to be a shock inclusion in Ireland's Euro 2020 squad, should they get there.

Something similar happened with Marcus Rashford in 2016, when Manchester United's injury problems saw him get into their team and then Roy Hodgson's Euro 2020 squad.

But with Jose Mourinho's reluctance to play him for Tottenham, it's understandable that McCarthy won't consider it - international squads have to be based around players who are playing regularly.

Parrott has to stay patient and focus on his development, making sure he's ready for his chance at club and international level whenever it comes.



