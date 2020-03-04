'Next big thing', 'Love your attitude': Some Arsenal fans excited by 17-year-old talent's tweet

Arsenal talent Cirjan Catalin is a promising prospect.

Arsenal are still finding their feet under Mikel Arteta, but there have been some promising signs even with the shock Europa League exit to Olympiacos.

The Gunners have seen a host of young players emerge this season, with Eddie Nketiah recently starting and scoring for Arteta.

Bukayo Saka, Joe Willock and Gabriel Martinelli have all played important first-team roles this season, whilst there are still high hopes for the likes of Reiss Nelson, Folarin Balogun and the loaned-out Emile Smith Rowe.

A little further down the Arsenal ranks, Romanian playmaker Cirjan Catalin has been impressing this season having joined the Gunners last year.

Catalin signed his first pro deal back in December, and he has been turning in decent performances for the Arsenal Under-18's, with three goals and three goals in 15 appearances this season.

Signed from Viitorul Domnesti, Catalin has been touted as a star of the future, and looks to be one of Romanian football's top young talents.

Primarily an attacking midfielder, Catalin will be hoping to catch Arteta's eye in the coming months and years, and he tweeted this week that every day with the club is a dream come true.

Fans responded to the Romanian by tipping him as the next big thing and the new Gheorghe Hagi – no pressure there – whilst believing that he will be a first team player in the near future, praising his attitude towards his Arsenal career.

Give this kid a promotion...play for the shirt @Arsenal https://t.co/LBGAxMAtLR — DamNut (@kirstyBoy108) March 1, 2020

Good to know we have the Hagi regen waiting in the academy https://t.co/hgS07dRt0w — xav (@afcXav) March 2, 2020

The future — Footbollistic™ (@Footbollistic) March 2, 2020

You will make it — (@Ozils_fav_son) March 1, 2020

We all love you here keep up the hard work and you'll be a star for us — Nicole Standing (@Nicolestanding7) March 1, 2020

Love your attitude. Keep working hard — Mark Pilling (@Pilling85) March 1, 2020

You’ll make it big time at Arsenal my keep improving and you’ll be in the first team in no time — AubameBloodclaatYang (@MagnusLande99) March 1, 2020