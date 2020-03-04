Quick links

'Next big thing', 'Love your attitude': Some Arsenal fans excited by 17-year-old talent's tweet

Olly Dawes
Arsenal talent Cirjan Catalin is a promising prospect.

Catalin Cirjan of Arsenal runs with the ball during the FA Youth Cup Fourth Round match between Arsenal FC and Southampton FC at Meadow Park on January 09, 2020 in Borehamwood, England.

Arsenal are still finding their feet under Mikel Arteta, but there have been some promising signs even with the shock Europa League exit to Olympiacos.

The Gunners have seen a host of young players emerge this season, with Eddie Nketiah recently starting and scoring for Arteta.

Bukayo Saka, Joe Willock and Gabriel Martinelli have all played important first-team roles this season, whilst there are still high hopes for the likes of Reiss Nelson, Folarin Balogun and the loaned-out Emile Smith Rowe.

 

A little further down the Arsenal ranks, Romanian playmaker Cirjan Catalin has been impressing this season having joined the Gunners last year.

Catalin signed his first pro deal back in December, and he has been turning in decent performances for the Arsenal Under-18's, with three goals and three goals in 15 appearances this season.

Signed from Viitorul Domnesti, Catalin has been touted as a star of the future, and looks to be one of Romanian football's top young talents.

Catalin Cirjan of Arsenal during the FA Youth Cup 4th Round match between Arsenal U18 and Southampton U18 at Meadow Park on January 09, 2020 in Borehamwood, England.

Primarily an attacking midfielder, Catalin will be hoping to catch Arteta's eye in the coming months and years, and he tweeted this week that every day with the club is a dream come true.

Fans responded to the Romanian by tipping him as the next big thing and the new Gheorghe Hagi – no pressure there – whilst believing that he will be a first team player in the near future, praising his attitude towards his Arsenal career.

