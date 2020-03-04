Quick links

Murphy 'bemused' by Klopp, but says Liverpool player was 'exceptional' vs Chelsea

Danny Owen
Danny Murphy of Liverpool in action during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Liverpool and Charlton Athletic held on April 21, 2003 at Anfield in Liverpool, England. Liverpool...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool lost 2-0 in the FA Cup to Chelsea with Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders struggling at Stamford Bridge.

Divock Origi of Liverpool holding off Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea during the FA Cup match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, London on Tuesday 3rd March 2020.

Danny Murphy has hailed Curtis Jones’s ‘exceptional’ performance in Liverpool’s FA Cup defeat against Chelsea though the former midfielder was left confused about the positioning of Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino, speaking to talkSPORT (4 March, 9.30am).

The Premier League title might be all-but wrapped up already despite that stunning reverse at Watford on Saturday, but there will be no domestic double at Anfield this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s winning machine has malfunctioned of late with a 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup fifth round their third loss in the space of just four games. And, in truth, a ferocious Chelsea side were more than worthy of their victory with one-time Everton star Ross Barkley tearing his old Merseyside neighbours apart in West London.

 

And former Liverpool hero Murphy was left ‘bemused’ by Klopp’s decision to play Origi and Minamino in ill-fitting roles – though another eye-catching display from a homegrown teenager gave him reason for optimism.

“The performance of Curtis Jones was really good, he was exceptional at times in the second half,” Murphy said.

Curtis Jones of Liverpool runs with the ball during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 03, 2020 in London, England.

“I was a bit bemused by Origi’s and Minamino’s positions. (Origi) is better when he is through the middle and Minamino is more of a wide player.”

Origi may be Liverpool’s man for the big occasion but there is no doubt that he represents a substantial drop-off in quality from the likes of Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino and he did very little at Stamford Bridge to suggest that he deserves more than a benchwarming role in Klopp’s plans.

Minamino, meanwhile, is still a newcomer to English football and it will take time for him to adapt to the fizzing pace of the British game.

Billy Gilmour of Chelsea is challenged by Takumi Minamino of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 03, 2020 in...

Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

