Where was Moving On filmed? Merseyside locations host series 11 of BBC daytime drama

Daytime drama Moving On returned to BBC One on March 2nd but where is the series filmed?

After first appearing on our screens in 2009, Jimmy McGovern's Moving On has since become the second longest-running daytime drama on the BBC after Doctors.

In that time, we've seen 55 episodes released across the course of ten series and now, a new batch of five episodes has arrived on BBC One.

Series 11 of Moving On once again brings in a different cast for all of its new episodes as the series explores the most pivotal scenarios each character could face.

One thing that has remained the same over Moving On's 11-year run on the BBC is the show's filming location.

Moving On series 11

Moving On series 11 arrived on BBC One on March 2nd with a new episode airing at 2:15pm on each day of the week.

Over the course of the five-episode series, fans can expect to see a host of big-name acting talent take on a role in the drama including none other than Mark Addy of Game of Thrones fame.

Where was Moving On filmed?

Moving On is produced by Liverpool-based company LA Productions and, as a result, each episode of the series has been filmed across the city of Liverpool and surrounding Merseyside area.

Exact filming locations have not been confirmed by the production company or the BBC but eagle-eyed viewers will surely be on the lookout for any recognisable locations throughout the series.

The Three Graces buildings on the Liverpool waterfront

Other films and TV shows filmed in Merseyside

Liverpool isn't one of the most synonymous locations with the world of film and TV with music being more prominent in the city but far more has been filmed in Liverpool than first thought.

The BBC drama Peaky Blinders has used Liverpool for a number of locations over its first five series.

More impressively still, however, is the fact that scenes in Captain America: The First Avenger and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 were both filmed in Liverpool, with the latter making prominent use of the Mersey tunnel.

Meanwhile, the Beatles-themed films Yesterday and Nowhere Boy were also filmed in The Beatles' hometown.

Series 11 of Moving On is airing daily on BBC One at 2:15pm with the final episode hitting screens on Friday, March 6th. Episodes of the drama's latest series will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer after they have aired.