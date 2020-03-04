Mourinho suggests Tottenham man with two starts is living up to expectations

Gedson Fernandes moved to Tottenham Hotspur during the January transfer window.

Jose Mourinho has suggested that Gedson Fernandes has lived up to expectations so far and he provides Tottenham with what 'we always thought he could give us', as he told Football London.

Fernandes moved to Tottenham during the January transfer window and he has since made two starts, one in the FA Cup and the other in the Champions League, for Mourinho.

His game time is slowly increasing and the minutes are building up for the highly-rated 21-year-old, as he will be eager to have that one moment before the season ends.

Ahead of Tottenham's FA Cup tie with Norwich City tonight, Mourinho shared how Fernandes is fairing in his new surroundings. as he seemingly suggested that he isn't surprised with how he has taken to life in North London.

"He is a kid," Mourinho told Football London. "I think he is happy. He is adapting well to a special life. He lives again with his parents and his sister. It is a very good situation for him. He is happy.

"He works hard as a young kid has to do. He deserves his opportunities. He has already started at Southampton and the Champions League match. He is playing. He is playing in different positions. He gives us what we always thought he could give us - options.

"As a kid, you always expect that next season will be better. Until the end of the season, there will be more opportunities to play football and grow up. But good kid."

There's no doubt that Tottenham's midfield needed some freshness during the winter transfer window, and Christian Eriksen's departure and Fernandes' arrival has provided that.

Whilst Fernandes isn't a direct replacement for Eriksen, he does now provide that something different to the middle of the park, as it has been an area of concern.

Moussa Sissoko has been injured, Eric Dier's form has hit the rocks for some time, Harry Winks has perhaps been one of the better performers, Tanguy Ndombele has shown signs of brilliance but injuries continue to disrupt his progress.

Another summer signing in Giovani Lo Celso is now coming into his own, Dele Alli has had a mixed time of things, and Eric Lamela also has had a mixed time of things.