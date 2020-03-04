Mourinho shares what he heard a Spurs fan shouting at him, thinks he's totally wrong

Tottenham Hotspur are currently sat in seventh place in the Premier League table, with injury problems hitting them hard.

Jose Mourinho has told Football London that Tottenham Hotspur fans need to relax over their demands for Troy Parrott to play.

Mourinho has only given Parrott two substitute appearances since taking charge at Tottenham, which has disappointed some supporters.

With Spurs struggling for striking options, many fans feel that Parrott should be given his first-team chance.

Mourinho admits that he has even heard Tottenham fans shouting at him to play Parrott in the stadium.

However, the Portuguese boss said: "This is a world where lots of people, they don't even know if Troy has long hair or short hair, or it is blond or is dark. They don't even know that and speak about 'Troy, Troy, Troy, Troy, he should play’.

“There’s a guy behind me on the bench the other day. 'Play Troy, play Troy'. I don't think he knows Troy.”

Mourinho has consistently stated that he doesn’t feel that Parrott is ready to play for Tottenham just yet.

Indeed, the youngster was given game time for Spurs’s under-23 side in the week, as Mourinho wanted to ensure he stayed match sharp.

And Mourinho was encouraged by Parrott’s performance.

“I was so happy with what he did yesterday,” the Spurs boss added.

“Yesterday I was not worried about scoring goals or not scoring goals. I was worried about attitude. What he can do. The way the other kids look at him. He has to go there and to show his attitude and professionalism and how privileged he is.”

Parrott has done enough to earn his place on the bench for Tottenham’s FA Cup match against Norwich City later this evening.

Whether Parrott will get on to the pitch remains to be seen though, as Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura look likely to continue to lead the line.