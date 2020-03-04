Mourinho says Spurs player won't feature tonight, but might start Saturday

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is set to miss Jose Mourinho's side's FA Cup match against Norwich City this evening.

Jose Mourinho has told Football London that Hugo Lloris cannot play for Tottenham Hotspur this evening, due to injury.

Lloris has picked up a minor problem, but the Spurs goalkeeper has now been ruled out of their last two matches.

Mourinho is desperate for the Frenchman to return, as he is Tottenham’s undisputed number one.

But it seems that Paulo Gazzaniga will have to be used in the FA Cup later this evening.

“I’m expecting good news before every match. Yesterday I was not sure that if he could or couldn’t play tomorrow. He can’t,” Mourinho said.

“I’m going to wait for good news for Saturday. I hope he can.

“It’s not the kind of injury where we know the player is not ready to play for three, four or five weeks. I don’t think we are speaking about a situation like that. We tell you know he’s not playing tomorrow, but I cannot tell you he won’t play Saturday, because maybe he can.”

Lloris’s injury has come at a bad time for Tottenham, as they are without so many of their key players right now.

Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Moussa Sissoko are currently out injured, so Spurs cannot use many of their most experienced players.

Harry Winks had to wear the captain’s armband in Spurs’s last game, with Lloris and Kane out, and it could be the midfielder leads his side out again this evening.

Tottenham will be desperate to win against Norwich, as the FA Cup appears their best chance of winning silverware this season now.