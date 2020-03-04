EastEnders: Meet Toby-Alexander Smith - age, career and girlfriend of BBC soap star

Actor Toby-Alexander Smith is currently starring on EastEnders.

EastEnders is one of the TV soaps that has been going strong for many years.

First broadcast in 1985, the series has seen many new characters added to its growing family in the fictional city of Walford.

Toby has been playing the abusive Gray Atkins on EastEnders since 2019.

So, here's everything you need to know about the actor, including age, career, girlfriend and more.

Who is Toby-Alexander Smith?

Toby is 30 years old and comes from Lichfield, Staffordshire. He discovered his passion for acting after joining a production at his local school.

After that, he went to star in many youth theatre productions. Between 2008 and 2012, he trained at the Arts Educational Schools in London.

Apart from his regular EastEnders gig, Toby has starred in Syfy series Krypton, drama TV series Berlin Station and 2019 series Flack.

In 2018, he also had a minor role in the BBC One medical drama Doctors.

You can find Toby on Instagram @toby_alexander_smith. The young actor has only 40 posts but boasts an audience of 43k followers.

Toby- Alexander Smith in EastEnders

Toby plays Chantelle Atkins' (Jessica Plummer) abusive husband Gray Atkins.

In upcoming episodes of the BBC One soap, Gray's behaviour will finally be noticed by Chantelle's father Mitch.

Mitch has noticed that his son-in-law has been acting suspiciously.

Sadly though, Mitch will wrongly come to the conclusion that Gray is having an affair with someone else.

Toby- Alexander Smith's girlfriend

Toby's girlfriend is not known.

However, he's been spotted on several occasions with EastEnders co-star Jessica Plummer.

The two share snaps with each other on social media, so only time could show if they become more than friends.