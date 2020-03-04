Quick links

Leeds United

Leeds January signing spotted in first-team training today, alongside returning 20-year-old

Olly Dawes
Marcelo Bielsa the manager of Leeds United look on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United take on Huddersfield Town this weekend.

Leeds United's Leif Davis is possession under pressure from Salford City's Joey Jones during the Carabao Cup First Round match between Salford City and Leeds United at Moor Lane on August...

Leeds United will be hoping to continue their push towards promotion this weekend, as they host local rivals Huddersfield Town at Elland Road.

After a minor wobble, Leeds have been back on top form of late, winning their last four league games without even conceding a single goal.

Leeds look to have a firm grip on second place now, and another win this weekend would take them one more step closer to the Premier League.

 

Marcelo Bielsa may still be without banned goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, but two interesting faces were spotted in first-team training on LUTV today.

Defender Leif Davis was spotted, with the 20-year-old returning to training after undergoing surgery on his knee in late January.

Davis bolsters Bielsa's defensive options even if he may not be a first pick at the back, and that can only be a good thing ahead of the run-in.

Ian Poveda of Leeds United ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on February 01, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Additionally, winger Ian Carlo Poveda was also spotted, taking instructions ahead of the game with Huddersfield as he targets a senior debut for the Whites.

Signed from Manchester City in January, Poveda has yet to play a single minute for Bielsa, but his presence in first-team training today may just leave fans wondering whether he could earn an appearance against Huddersfield.

Marcelo Bielsa the manager of Leeds United look on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch