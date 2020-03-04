Leeds January signing spotted in first-team training today, alongside returning 20-year-old

Leeds United take on Huddersfield Town this weekend.

Leeds United will be hoping to continue their push towards promotion this weekend, as they host local rivals Huddersfield Town at Elland Road.

After a minor wobble, Leeds have been back on top form of late, winning their last four league games without even conceding a single goal.

Leeds look to have a firm grip on second place now, and another win this weekend would take them one more step closer to the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa may still be without banned goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, but two interesting faces were spotted in first-team training on LUTV today.

Defender Leif Davis was spotted, with the 20-year-old returning to training after undergoing surgery on his knee in late January.

Davis bolsters Bielsa's defensive options even if he may not be a first pick at the back, and that can only be a good thing ahead of the run-in.

Additionally, winger Ian Carlo Poveda was also spotted, taking instructions ahead of the game with Huddersfield as he targets a senior debut for the Whites.

Signed from Manchester City in January, Poveda has yet to play a single minute for Bielsa, but his presence in first-team training today may just leave fans wondering whether he could earn an appearance against Huddersfield.