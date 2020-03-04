Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Leeds are about to face a reported one-time Orta target in supreme form

Danny Owen
General View of Elland Road prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on December 26, 2018 in Leeds, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marcelo Bielsa's Championship challengers Leeds United are due to welcome Huddersfield Town to Elland Road - will Chris Willock shine again?

Chris Willock of Huddersfield Town celebrates his goal to make it 1-0 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Bristol City at John Smith's Stadium on February...

Chris Willock will not be short of incentives as Huddersfield Town travel to Leeds United on Saturday.

With the Terriers’ Championship status on the line, points are required and plenty of them between now and May. And where better to pick up a much-needed win than away at a bitter West Yorkshire rival dreaming of a long-awaited return to the big time.

If Huddersfield are to drag Leeds back down to earth again, the visitors will need a Benfica loanee to be at his best once again.

 

A man who barely kicked a ball during a forgettable spell at West Brom in the first half of the season is certainly making up for lost time since moving to the John Smith’s Stadium in January. Willock marked his full debut with a sublime individual goal against Bristol City before shining in a 4-0 thrashing of fellow strugglers Charlton Athletic last time out.

Three years after he walked away from Arsenal, leaving younger brother Joe behind, a midfielder Arsene Wenger once called a ‘very gifted player’ with rare technical gifts is finally starting to show glimpses of that dazzling potential.

Arsene Wenger manager

And, just to add another subplot to an already intriguing Yorkshire derby clash, it feels like the perfect time to revisit Leeds’ apparent interest in a man who had represented two of Europe’s biggest clubs before his 20th birthday.

The Mirror (30 December 2017, page 64) reported that Victor Orta was interested in snapping up Willock in an era when Thomas Christiansen was sitting in the dugout, barking orders at Eunan O’Kane, Hadi Sacko and Pierre-Michel Lasogga.

Two-and-a-half years on, Willock could be about to hand Orta a reminder of his talents.

Karlan Grant, Chris Willock and Fraizer Campbell of Huddersfield Town celebrate after making it 1-0 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Charlton Athletic at...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch