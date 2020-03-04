Lampard makes claim about Liverpool, after watching Chelsea beat them

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side currently top the Premier League, but Chelsea dispatched with them in the FA Cup last night.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has told BBC Sport that Liverpool are ‘the best team in the land’ after beating them in the FA Cup last night.

Lampard’s Chelsea side ran out 2-0 winners at Stamford Bridge yesterday, as they inflicted another defeat on Liverpool.

Chelsea’s display was arguably the best that they have put in under Lampard so far, with Liverpool second best throughout.

Jurgen Klopp did rotate his side, but Liverpool still had the likes of Sadio Mane, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk on the pitch.

And Lampard felt his side’s victory was extra special, as they beat a team of Liverpool’s quality.

“Liverpool are the best team in the land. What they are doing in the league is incredible, so to win tonight was amazing,” Lampard said.

Chelsea took the lead when Willian fired home, before Ross Barkley sealed the victory.

Liverpool did not even manage a shot on target in the second-half, as the Blues saw off their challenge relatively comfortably in the end.

Liverpool have now lost three of their last four matches, with Klopp’s side enduring their rockiest run of form for well over a year now.