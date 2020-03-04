Lallana shares what Klopp told Liverpool's players after defeat

Premier League leaders Liverpool were dumped out of the FA Cup by Chelsea last night.

Adam Lallana has told Liverpool’s official website that Jurgen Klopp stressed the importance for his side not to drop their levels, after defeat to Chelsea.

Liverpool have lost three of their last four games across all competitions, with some concerns emerging over their form.

The Reds were dumped out of the FA Cup last night, with Klopp’s side failing to really ever threaten a comeback in the second-half.

And when asked what Klopp said to his side after the match, Lallana revealed: “[He said] ‘You come to places like this and if you’re not 100 per cent on it and there are little errors here and there, you’re going to get punished.’ We know that.

“All you can do is react and luckily there’s another game in three days and then obviously the Atletico game is another big game. There are big games around the corner.”

Lallana was handed a rare start for Liverpool at Stamford Bridge last night, but he failed to really impose himself on the contest.

Liverpool did not even manage a shot on target in the second-half, even after Klopp brought on the likes of Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah.

There is no reason for Liverpool to panic at this stage, but there must be some concerns over whether fatigue is creeping in, after what has been a brilliant season to date.

Liverpool are next in action when they take on Bournemouth at the weekend, and they will be determined to return to winning ways.