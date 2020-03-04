Quick links

Arsenal

'Lacazette should be worried': Arsenal fans gush over 18-year-old

Shane Callaghan
Folarin Balogun of England is tackled by Ilan Sauter of Switzerland during the UEFA European Under-17 Championship match between Switzerland and England at The New York Stadium on May 10,...
The 18-year-old Arsenal striker scored another two goals on Tuesday evening.

Folarin Balogun of Arsenal FC looks on during the Premier League 2 match between Arsenal FC U23s and Chelsea FC U23s at Meadow Park on February 17, 2020 in Borehamwood, England.

Gabriel Martinelli gets all the plaudits but it looks like Arsenal have another highly-rated teenage striker on the books.

The Gunners' Under-23 side moved into the semi-finals of the Premier League International Cup on Tuesday night by edging out Monaco at Boreham Wood.

And it was 18-year-old hitman Folarin Balogun who grabbed a last-minute winner for Arsenal, adding to his second-half penalty.

Balogun also scored twice in a win over Manchester City at the Emirates a few days ago.

 

And here's how Arsenal fans reacted to his latest brace on Twitter:

The bad news for Balogun is that the North Londoners have an abundance of quality young strikers.

In addition to Martinelli, who Jurgen Klopp called the talent of the century a few months back, Arsenal also have Eddie Nketiah and Tyreece John-Jules, who is on loan at Lincoln City.

The good news for Balogun is that he's well on the way to making people sit up and take notice of his form.

He won't be getting a senior debut this season, but maybe, just maybe, he could earn a spot on the plane for Arsenal's pre-season tour this summer.

Folarin Balogun of Arsenal FC reacts during the Premier League 2 match between Arsenal FC U23s and Chelsea FC U23s at Meadow Park on February 17, 2020 in Borehamwood, England.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

