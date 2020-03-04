'Lacazette should be worried': Arsenal fans gush over 18-year-old

The 18-year-old Arsenal striker scored another two goals on Tuesday evening.

Gabriel Martinelli gets all the plaudits but it looks like Arsenal have another highly-rated teenage striker on the books.

The Gunners' Under-23 side moved into the semi-finals of the Premier League International Cup on Tuesday night by edging out Monaco at Boreham Wood.

And it was 18-year-old hitman Folarin Balogun who grabbed a last-minute winner for Arsenal, adding to his second-half penalty.

Balogun also scored twice in a win over Manchester City at the Emirates a few days ago.

And here's how Arsenal fans reacted to his latest brace on Twitter:

not a surprise, serious baller — kevin.ctb (@sheloveskevinba) March 3, 2020

Laca shivering — ° (@mikaelhajje) March 3, 2020

Lacazette should be worried. — Lone Wolf (@wRONGRENDEr) March 3, 2020

YEEAAAAAAAHHHHH FIRST TEAM CALLING SON — (@popplioafc) March 3, 2020

He has to graduate to senior team — Kay bee (@Kb64685975) March 3, 2020

Get him in the 1st team — PepeThings (@pepe19things) March 3, 2020

That boy is gona be heavy — Sean Griffin (@Griffsean12) March 3, 2020

The bad news for Balogun is that the North Londoners have an abundance of quality young strikers.

In addition to Martinelli, who Jurgen Klopp called the talent of the century a few months back, Arsenal also have Eddie Nketiah and Tyreece John-Jules, who is on loan at Lincoln City.

The good news for Balogun is that he's well on the way to making people sit up and take notice of his form.

He won't be getting a senior debut this season, but maybe, just maybe, he could earn a spot on the plane for Arsenal's pre-season tour this summer.