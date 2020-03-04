Keown wants Arsenal 26-year-old to play more under Arteta

Martin Keown wants to see more of Pablo Mari after his debut against Portsmouth.





Premier League winning former Arsenal defender Martin Keown was impressed by Pablo Mari's Gunners debut in the 2-0 win against Portsmouth on Monday.

As per Goal, he thought it was a good first outing for the January signing and he wants to see more opportunities handed to him by Mikel Arteta.

He said: "He won everything when necessary. He was a little bit short of fitness. He looks to have the basis of a good player. He looked very solid, he has the height. He won everything in the air. He wasn’t rapid, but was quick enough to deal with all the situations.

"He and David Luiz were able to boss (Portsmouth's striker) between the two of them. It was important that he had Luiz alongside him to talk him through the game. Now we have to give him time, he has to be given more opportunities.”





January signings don't always hit the ground running and Mari does need to be eased in but the early signs were good for Arsenal that they have signed someone who can make an impact.

Of course Mikel Arteta may need to be patient but it's already March so the January loan signing will want to get a run of games under his belt if he is to make an impact.

Given Arsenal's all-round struggles to find a reliable central defensive unit this season, there's the chance he can kick on and do that if he plays like he did on Monday night.

Keown knows what it takes to be an Arsenal centre half and his early endorsement of Mari is a good sign for the 26-year-old.