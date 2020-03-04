Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool trio, claims one was 'running like crazy' during FA Cup defeat

Liverpool have now suffered back-to-back defeats in all competitions.

Jurgen Klopp has praised the performance of Neco Williams, Adam Lallana and Takumi Minamino despite Liverpool falling to a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup on Tuesday night.

The German manager claimed that Lallana was 'running like crazy' during the match, as he wasn't too fussed with Liverpool's performance because he felt his side put on a good showing, as quoted by The Express.

Over the weekend, the previously untouchable Liverpool had suffered a shock defeat in the Premier League and now they have tasted another defeat, which has been pretty uncommon for them in recent seasons.

What is perhaps more surprising is that during those matches, they have not found the back of the net, including during their defeat in the Champions League, but Klopp is remaining positive.

"Neco had a super game, we have a fullback coming and that helps us in the future," said Klopp, as quoted by The Express. "Taki [Takumi Minamino] played a really good game. We could have used him more often [in the game].

"Adam [Lallana] was running like crazy. So many good things. The performance was not bad. It wasn't like Watford. It was a super intense game.

"A lot of sprints, a lot of spaces in midfield. You need accelerations constantly. That performance. I'm not concerned about but we made mistakes."

It is a matter of time before the Liverpool train gets going again and Bournemouth, who are fighting relegation, may just bear the brunt of their anger.

Whilst the Premier League title is sealed for the champions-elect, they will want to get back to winning ways and showcase what they are really about.

The early mistake from Adrian at Stamford Bridge played its part in Klopp's men losing. Although, he did pull off a top-quality save not long before that.