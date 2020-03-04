Is EastEnders on tonight? When will the BBC soap return to TV?

The usual TV schedule of EastEnders has been disrupted this week. But is the BBC One soap on tonight?

Winner of ten BAFTA awards, EastEnders has been going strong for 35 years since its first broadcast in 1985.

Set on Albert Square in the fictional village of Walford, the soap has seen new characters arriving and others being written out, failed relationships, as well as important topical issues tackled as part of the soap's storylines.

EastEnders didn't air at its usual time slot yesterday (March 3th).

So, is the BBC One soap on tonight?

Is EastEnders on tonight?

No, EastEnders is not back with a new episode tonight (Wednesday, March 4th).

The reason is that the FA Cup is airing this week on BBC One, leading to many changes in the broadcaster's regular listings.

Instead of EastEnders, the channel will be airing the live match between Sheffield and Manchester City from 7.30 to 10 pm.

When is EastEnders back on TV?

EastEnders returns tomorrow (Thursday, March 5th) at 7.30 pm. As usual, the episode will be on for 30 minutes before MasterChef at 8 pm.

On Thursday, the BBC One soap will pick up on the latest storyline between father and son Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and Peter (Dayle Hudson).

Viewers would remember that Ian recently lied about his involvement in the drowning of Dennis Rickman.

On Thursday's episode, Peter warns Dotty to stay away from Ian, while Dotty accidentally comes across a voice message in which Dennis asks Ian to let him out of the boat.