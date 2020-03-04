Quick links

'I just don't get it': Kevin Kyle perplexed by decision by Rangers manager

James Tavernier of Rangers during the UEFA Europa League match between Rapid Wien and Rangers at Weststadion on December 13, 2018 in Vienna, Austria.
James Tavernier is captain of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

James Tavernier of Rangers FC looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal de Braga on February 26,...

Kevin Kyle has told Open Goal that he doesn't understand why 'wee' James Tavernier is still Rangers captain.

Gers boss Steven Gerrard gave the right-back the armband after he took over from Graeme Murty in the summer of 2018.

Tavernier replaced Lee Wallace as Rangers skipper but the light Blues are yet to win anything under the English defender.

For the second season in a row, their title bid has gone off the boil in spectacular fashion as Gerrard's side sit 12 points behind Celtic, whom they beat only a couple of months ago to move two points behind.

 

And on Saturday, Rangers were dumped out of the Scottish Cup by Hearts at Tynecastle, strengthening Celtic's claim for a fourth successive domestic treble.

Gerrard had veteran goalkeeper and Gers-mad Allan McGregor signed almost two years ago, before also bringing Ibrox legend Steven Davis back to Glasgow 14 months ago.

And former Rangers striker Kyle reckons that either of them are more suited to the armband than Tavernier, who helped the club to Premiership promotion in 2015.

He told Open Goal: "Should he be captain? No. Why is he the captain? What has he achieved in his football career that merits him being the captain of Rangers?

"Steven Davis, Allan McGregor have won trophies and league titles with Rangers. Do you think someone's wanting to listen to wee Tavernier? I just don't get it. Take the captaincy off him."

James Tavernier of Rangers FC reacts to his team's defeat after the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

