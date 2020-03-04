'I just don't get it': Kevin Kyle perplexed by decision by Rangers manager

James Tavernier is captain of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

Kevin Kyle has told Open Goal that he doesn't understand why 'wee' James Tavernier is still Rangers captain.

Gers boss Steven Gerrard gave the right-back the armband after he took over from Graeme Murty in the summer of 2018.

Tavernier replaced Lee Wallace as Rangers skipper but the light Blues are yet to win anything under the English defender.

For the second season in a row, their title bid has gone off the boil in spectacular fashion as Gerrard's side sit 12 points behind Celtic, whom they beat only a couple of months ago to move two points behind.

And on Saturday, Rangers were dumped out of the Scottish Cup by Hearts at Tynecastle, strengthening Celtic's claim for a fourth successive domestic treble.

Gerrard had veteran goalkeeper and Gers-mad Allan McGregor signed almost two years ago, before also bringing Ibrox legend Steven Davis back to Glasgow 14 months ago.

And former Rangers striker Kyle reckons that either of them are more suited to the armband than Tavernier, who helped the club to Premiership promotion in 2015.

He told Open Goal: "Should he be captain? No. Why is he the captain? What has he achieved in his football career that merits him being the captain of Rangers?

"Steven Davis, Allan McGregor have won trophies and league titles with Rangers. Do you think someone's wanting to listen to wee Tavernier? I just don't get it. Take the captaincy off him."