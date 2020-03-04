'Hunting Leeds & West Brom': Dawson sends promotion message to rivals

Nottingham Forest are eight points behind second-placed Leeds United in the table.

Nottingham Forest defender Michael Dawson has stated that 'anything can happen' despite Leeds and West Brom opening up another gap between themselves and the automatic chasers.

The Forest man made it clear that his side will continue to hunt down second-placed Leeds and current leaders, West Brom, but he did admit that if they continue in their ways then it'll be 'tough' to catch them.

A couple of months ago, the top two had a double-figure lead over their rivals, but that was cut down to, in Leeds' case, one-point at one stage. But in recent weeks, it has been increasing once again.

Speaking to Alan Brazil's Sports Breakfast Show on talkSPORT (03/04/2020 at 9:45 am), Dawson shared his thoughts on the promotion race and potentially catching the top-two.

"It's so tight it's incredible," Dawson told talkSPORT. "Two or three months ago, you probably looked at West Brom and Leeds, 12 or 13 points clear they were ahead of us, then we close the gap, and then the gap has got that bit bigger again.

"10 more games, as the gaffa keeps saying, we have 10 more cup finals. We have to keep winning games and keeping hunting Leeds and West Brom down. They are in the driving seat, and if they keep winning, then it's tough.

"But in 10 games, anything can happen in the Championship. We have to play Fulham. We have some big games coming up starting with Friday with Millwall at home."

It could be argued that the race for the top-two is now between Albion, Leeds, Fulham and fourth-placed Forest, although they are nine points behind Slaven Bilic's men and eight behind the Yorkshire giants.

But a three-game week in the Championship could make your season, or break it, especially at this sensitive stage.

From Leeds' perspective, they currently have a five-point lead on Fulham, and they are set to meet on the 18th of March. If they win that then it might just seal automatic promotion for them.