How to watch Tottenham v Norwich in the FA Cup: TV channel and BBC live stream options

Tottenham Hotspur take on Norwich City in the FA Cup on Wednesday, March 4th but how can fans tune in?

For the first time in its history, the FA Cup fifth round is not taking place in its usual weekend slot.

Due to the Premier League's winter break, the fifth round of the historic competition has been shifted from mid-February to the first mid-week slot in March.

Despite that, there are plenty of matches still making their way onto TV for fans to enjoy and there are some real crackers in prospect.

One of the games to keep an eye out for is Tottenham v Norwich which is set to take place on Wednesday, March 4th.

GAMING GALORE: Will FIFA 21 have crossplay and be ruined by VAR?

Tottenham v Norwich in the FA Cup

It's safe to say that Norwich's return to the Premier League hasn't gone according to plan this season with the Canaries sat rooted to the foot of the table.

The FA Cup clash with Spurs will surely be one they'll look to build some momentum with, hopefully kick-starting a run of form that can see them climb out of the drop zone.

For Spurs, who have recovered reasonably well following a torrid start to the season, will be hoping to conclude their campaign with an impressive cup run, especially with Amazon's cameras behind the scenes, although Champions League qualification will no doubt be a huge goal for Jose Mourinho.

How to watch

Rather than being on a conventional TV channel, Tottenham v Newcastle is due to be broadcast via the BBC Red Button and in turn, will be on BBC iPlayer as well.

The match itself is due to kick-off at 7:45pm while build-up is expected to begin at 7:00pm.

Other FA Cup matches on TV this week

If Tottenham v Norwich isn't your cup of tea, there are plenty more cup ties where that came from.

Wednesday, March 4th

Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City | BBC One - 7:45pm

Leicester v Birmingham | Facebook Watch - 7:45pm

Tottenham v Norwich | BBC Red Button and iPlayer - 7:45pm

Thursday, March 5th

Derby v Manchester United | BT Sport 1 - 7:45pm

Times stated are kick-off times.