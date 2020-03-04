How to watch the FA Cup on Facebook Watch: Live stream Leicester v Birmingham for free!

All eight of the FA Cup fifth round matches are being broadcast this year but some games find themselves in an unlikely home.

For the first time in its history, the FA Cup fifth round is not taking place in its usual weekend slot.

Due to the Premier League's winter break, the fifth round of the historic competition has been shifted from mid-February to the first mid-week slot in March.

On top of that, The FA Cup is set to pioneer another first as two matches in the fifth round are to be live-streamed on the social media site Facebook.

Naturally, however, this has led to no small amount of fans wondering just how live streaming football on Facebook works.

Facebook to show two FA Cup matches in the fifth round

In the wake of the controversy over the FA allowing betting sites to stream FA Cup matches, several fixtures have been distributed to more accessible broadcasters for the FA Cup fifth round.

While the BBC has taken on two extra fixtures on the Red Button and BBC iPlayer, two more matches have found themselves an unlikely home, Facebook.

The deal to allow streaming on Facebook comes after Amazon Prime's Premier League deal saw 20 matches appear on the streaming service in December but just how can fans tune in to football on Facebook?

How to watch

The fixtures available on Facebook during the fifth round are Reading v Sheffield United (March 3rd) and Leicester v Birmingham (March 4th.)

Watching the matches themselves should be quite a simple process.

If you're using a mobile or PC to watch, then simply head over to the Emirates FA Cup Facebook page at the time of the match and you should find the fixture being live-streamed.

You can also tune in via the Facebook Watch app on some smart TVs, TV sticks/boxes and games consoles.

FA Cup fifth round matches on TV

If watching the FA Cup on Facebook isn't your cup of tea, there are plenty of matches still available to watch on traditional TV.

Wednesday, March 4th

Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City | BBC One - 7:45pm

Leicester v Birmingham | Facebook Watch - 7:45pm

Tottenham v Norwich | BBC Red Button and iPlayer - 7:45pm

Thursday, March 5th

Derby v Manchester United | BT Sport 1 - 7:45pm

Times stated are kick-off times.