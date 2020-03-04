'Horrendous': Kevin Kyle rips into £1m Rangers star

Alfredo Morelos of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers is again making headlines for the wrong reasons.

Kevin Kyle believes that Alfredo Morelos's 'horrendous' disciplinary record and off-the-field behaviour could impact what Rangers get for him this summer.

Morelos is in hot water again after flying home to Colombia last week and returning to Glasgow a day late.

Subscribe

As a result, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard omitted him from Saturday's Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat by Hearts.

Gerrard had given the 23-year-old permission to fly to South America on the condition that he'd be back by Wednesday, though he only got back on Thursday and reported late for training.

The former Helsinki hitman is far and away Rangers' most valuable player after hitting 29 goals across all competitions this season.

But Kyle says that these incidents could mean that Morelos - who was sent off five times last season and once this season - is harming the Gers' chances of getting top dollar for him.

He told Open Goal: "His disciplinary record is horrendous, so that is a bad negative already.

"This deciding I will turn up whenever I want is another thing. So who is going to go and say I'll give him £15m £20m for him? No-one is going to do that, because he has too many liabilities."

The light Blues should, in theory, get at least £20 million for him.

At this stage, the pros heavily outweigh the cons with Morelos and there's no way that a club isn't going to spend big on him, given that his discipline has improved in quite a big way.