'He plays tonight': Mourinho confirms 23-year-old will start for Spurs against Norwich

Tottenham Hotspur are due to take on Norwich City in the FA Cup later this evening.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has told Football London that Dele Alli will start against Norwich City this evening.

Alli has been played in an advanced position for Spurs recently, with Mourinho looking to find a solution to his striking problem.

There are fears that Alli could be suspended by the FA soon.

But Mourinho insists that the England international is coping fine, despite the potential off the field distraction.

"He's fine. You don't play lively like he did, committed like he was if you're not in the right frame of mind," the Spurs manager said.

"Is he the happiest guy in this moment? [No], I'm not either. You don't win matches, you're not happy. If you're happy when you don't win matches, there's something wrong with you.

"So he's not jumping with happiness but he's not depressed, and I'm not. He's looking forward, he plays tonight again.

"We all know what we have. It's the second match of a cycle of four that ends in Leipzig. We're not going to arrive [in Leipzig] as a fresh team but we have to make sure we arrive as a team that goes there to fight for qualification.”

Alli has a point to prove at Tottenham, as his form has dipped after a blistering start under Mourinho’s guidance.

The 23-year-old has failed to score on any of his last seven appearances for Spurs, with concerns rising over his performances.

Alli did perform brightly in a striking role against Wolves recently though, and could have broken his goal drought if he had been slightly more clinical in the first-half.

If Alli can find his scoring groove again it would be a major boost to Spurs, as they are currently without Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son due to injury.