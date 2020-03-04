Quick links

Harry Kane's tweet has got some Tottenham fans saying the same thing

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 19, 2020 in...
Harry Kane hasn't played for Tottenham Hotspur in over two months.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 19, 2020 in...

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter are telling Harry Kane to skip Euro 2020.

The 26-year-old Spurs marksman hasn't kicked a ball in any competition since the defeat to Southampton on New Year's Day.

Kane has been absent with a hamstring injury and it'll keep him out until April at the earliest.

The Tottenham hitman, who has 11 Premier League goals this season, reacted to England's Nations League group on Tuesday, but stressed that he wasn't looking past the European Championship.

 

But fans of the North London club have told him to skip the summer tournament and focus on starting next season for the Lilywhites in the best possible shape after his layoff.

You can't really fault Tottenham supporters for wanting Kane to not play in the Euros.

He is a hugely-important player to this team, evident by the fact that Jose Mourinho's side aren't coping well without him.

The North Londoners, who are also without Son Heung-min, have one foot out of the Champions League and are seventh in the Premier League, five points adrift of even qualifying for it again next term.

They need a fully-fit Kane all season long next time around, but there's nothing to suggest that he wouldn't be able to play for the Three Lions this summer and still have a cracking season at club level.

Harry Kane of Tottenham congratulates Heung-Min Son after his goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 7, 2019...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

