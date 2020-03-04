Harry Kane's tweet has got some Tottenham fans saying the same thing

Harry Kane hasn't played for Tottenham Hotspur in over two months.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter are telling Harry Kane to skip Euro 2020.

The 26-year-old Spurs marksman hasn't kicked a ball in any competition since the defeat to Southampton on New Year's Day.

Kane has been absent with a hamstring injury and it'll keep him out until April at the earliest.

The Tottenham hitman, who has 11 Premier League goals this season, reacted to England's Nations League group on Tuesday, but stressed that he wasn't looking past the European Championship.

But fans of the North London club have told him to skip the summer tournament and focus on starting next season for the Lilywhites in the best possible shape after his layoff.

Some great games coming later in the year. All focus on the Euros first ! https://t.co/mjVlrDLmSm — Harry Kane (@HKane) March 3, 2020

mate dont go, you need that time off for the better of your fitness. please — Joe (@JoeGTHFC) March 3, 2020

Sack off england mate — Ndombaldy (@Ndombaldy) March 3, 2020

Please stay we need you — Lucas ☁️ (@LxcasThfc) March 3, 2020

Be back fit and ready to go dont rush back make sure your ready boss man — HARRY (@_Coyslocelso18) March 3, 2020

I’d prefer if you focused on Tottenham to be honest mate — Paul (@itstartedin1882) March 3, 2020

you should get well first your team needs u — Marlon (@rumple_7) March 3, 2020

@England stuff England and the Euros, need you back in that Spurs shirt! — Darren Holding (@DarrenHolding) March 3, 2020

You can't really fault Tottenham supporters for wanting Kane to not play in the Euros.

He is a hugely-important player to this team, evident by the fact that Jose Mourinho's side aren't coping well without him.

The North Londoners, who are also without Son Heung-min, have one foot out of the Champions League and are seventh in the Premier League, five points adrift of even qualifying for it again next term.

They need a fully-fit Kane all season long next time around, but there's nothing to suggest that he wouldn't be able to play for the Three Lions this summer and still have a cracking season at club level.