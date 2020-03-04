Guilbert takes to Instagram after comments about Grealish's Villa future

The defender's comments on Jack Grealish were published in recent days.





Aston Villa defender Frederic Guilbert's comments about Jack Grealish's future at the club were quoted by France Football in recent days.

In it, the comments were interpreted to mean the Frenchman predicted Grealish would leave, for a 'big' club this summer, with the implication being that Villa aren't.

But Guilbert took to Instagram to clarify his comments about the size of Villa as a club, while also emphasising that he remains focused on keeping them in the top flight in the remainder of the season.

The capitalisation of 'big' in the quote indicate Guilbert wants to make it nice and clear he knows he's at a huge football club.

Guilbert also commented on the fact he doesn't have any fellow French speakers in the dressing room any more following the recent sale of Jonathan Kodjia.

He said he's a little bit lonely at Villa because of that and in the comments, the fans wanted to rally around the Frenchman and make it clear the fans are behind him.

The EFL Cup run was great for the club but now they have to refocus and get over the Wembley defeat against Manchester City to focus on survival.



