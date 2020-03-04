'Good news finally': Some Spurs fans react to club's official message about attacker

Ryan Sessegnon moved to Tottenham Hotspur during the summer transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have expressed their delight on Twitter after Ryan Sessegnon returned to training following a hip injury.

Spurs posted on their official Twitter account that Sessegnon has made the return ahead of their FA Cup clash against fellow Premier League side, Norwich City, tonight.

Sessegnon last featured for Jose Mourinho in the FA Cup when the North London club knocked out Southampton after a replay.

The versatile attacker moved to Spurs during the summer transfer window when then-manager Mauricio Pochettino snapped up the 19-year-old's services from then-relegated Fulham.

He arrived at Tottenham with big expectations on his shoulders, but he hasn't really showcased what he is about because of a lack of game time and injuries.

Over the course of the season, he has played 11 games in all competitions, scoring one goal [transfermarkt], which came against Bayern Munich in the Champions League when he perhaps had his best moment in the Lilywhites shirt so far.

These coming months are big for Sessegnon because it provides him with a chance to get into Mourinho's first-team plans.

Given that Mourinho didn't sign him, it could be that more difficult for him to push into his first-team thoughts, but his versatility is something that Mourinho will no doubt like.

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to Sessegnon's return:

YEESSS — Mark (@thfcmarkk) March 3, 2020

Need your own Spurs injury page. It's a full time job now — Mark Lucas (@Mark_lucasSkem) March 3, 2020

Good news finally. — lre (@lre84038764) March 3, 2020

Is he alive? — Kanser (@kanspurs) March 3, 2020

PLS PLAY HIM GIVE HIM CONFIDENCE — Sandro (@Sandro_GLC18) March 3, 2020

Let him start tomorrow — Joe (@JoeGTHFC) March 3, 2020

Hattrick vs Norwich please — William (@spursy_chirpy) March 3, 2020