Tottenham Hotspur

'Good news finally': Some Spurs fans react to club's official message about attacker

Amir Mir
Juan Foyth and Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 01, 2020 in...
Ryan Sessegnon moved to Tottenham Hotspur during the summer transfer window.

Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 05, 2020 in London,...

Tottenham Hotspur fans have expressed their delight on Twitter after Ryan Sessegnon returned to training following a hip injury. 

Spurs posted on their official Twitter account that Sessegnon has made the return ahead of their FA Cup clash against fellow Premier League side, Norwich City, tonight. 

 

Sessegnon last featured for Jose Mourinho in the FA Cup when the North London club knocked out Southampton after a replay. 

The versatile attacker moved to Spurs during the summer transfer window when then-manager Mauricio Pochettino snapped up the 19-year-old's services from then-relegated Fulham.

He arrived at Tottenham with big expectations on his shoulders, but he hasn't really showcased what he is about because of a lack of game time and injuries. 

Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 05, 2020 in...

Over the course of the season, he has played 11 games in all competitions, scoring one goal [transfermarkt], which came against Bayern Munich in the Champions League when he perhaps had his best moment in the Lilywhites shirt so far. 

These coming months are big for Sessegnon because it provides him with a chance to get into Mourinho's first-team plans. 

Given that Mourinho didn't sign him, it could be that more difficult for him to push into his first-team thoughts, but his versatility is something that Mourinho will no doubt like.  

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to Sessegnon's return: 

