Gareth Southgate 'not surprised' by Tottenham news, shares what he's been told

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is fighting against time to be fit for England ahead of the Euros in the summer.

Gareth Southgate has stated that he is 'not surprised' that Harry Kane is ahead of schedule, as the Tottenham striker aims to be fit for England ahead of the Euros in the summer.

The England manager claimed that from what he has been told, Kane is 'on schedule', as he also stated that both Tottenham's Kane, and Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford are both 'optimistic' that they will be fit by the time the summer kicks in.

Since the turn of the year, Kane has been out of action with a muscle injury, whilst Rashford has suffered from a back problem, which has opened up the debate as to who will lead the line for the Three Lions.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (03/04/2020 at 6:05 pm), Southgate was asked a number of questions about his players and their progress in the treatment room.

On Kane being ahead of schedule: "As far as I am concerned, he is on schedule," Southgate told Sky Sports. "All the information we have had is that he is progressing well.

"We know with Harry, he will give himself the best chance to be fit by following everything to the absolute letter. I am not surprised by that news. And, of course, it's good to hear.

On whether he is optimistic or cautious about Kane: "Realistic, really. I think with Harry and Marcus Rashford, they both have had serious injuries. They are both long-term injuries. But both of them will do everything within their powers to get fit and ready and available for the summer."

Last season, Kane was injured as Tottenham were heading into the Champions League final. He ended up making that match in Madrid, but he clearly wasn't at his best because he wasn't match-ready.

If the same happens again, it has to be questioned whether Kane, or even Rashford, should start for their country. Southgate was asked the following about game-time for the duo.

On whether Kane needs a minimum of games before he can start in a major tournament: "I think that's difficult to say because there are a lot of things to assess. Of course, the first priority for both of them is to get back playing for their clubs. Then all being well, they will be available for us in the summer. I know from both of them, they both want to affect their club season at the end of the season.

On speaking to them: "They are both optimistic. They are both very focused on their recovery. It's frustrating for any player to have long-term injuries. They are both at clubs who are pushing for that top-four, so there are some big games they are missing. Big European ties they are missing."

England have a long list of strikers they can choose from aside from the above duo. Tammy Abraham is having a strong season at Chelsea, and Danny Ings is back to his best at Southampton.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin cannot stop scoring for Everton, whilst Callum Wilson has found some form in recent times, and there is even the option of Jamie Vardy, who has retired from the international circuit.