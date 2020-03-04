Final Fantasy VII Remake: Why the demo timer matters - how to unlock secret ending!

Everything you must know about why the bomb timer matters in the Final Fantasy VII Remake demo and how to unlock its secret ending.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake demo is available on the PSN Store. Although a lot of us old-school traditionalists hate the idea of change, there's no denying that the Remake is gorgeous, and that its reimagined battle system makes it feel like a brand new game rather than just an old-timer made to feel young again via plastic surgery. To help you get the most out of the demo, here you'll find why its bomb timer matters and how to unlock its secret ending.

As already mentioned, the Final Fantasy VII Remake demo is absolutely gorgeous with its breathtaking visuals and unique battle system. However, aside from being superficially pretty and new with its gameplay, there is also a small degree of depth and reward as you can unlock a secret ending to watch.

Granted, you could just watch it on YouTube, but it's easy to unlock as it correlates to the demo timer.

Why the Final Fantasy VII Remake demo timer matters

The Final Fantasy VII Remake demo includes an option in which you must choose between a 20 or 30-minute timer for your deployed bomb.

Those who prefer being as safe as possible will naturally want to pick the 30-minute timer, whereas thrill seekers will definitely be tempted to pick the 20-minute option.

And it's the lesser amount of time you'll want to pick if you want to enjoy a secret ending that is visually neat despite not being particularly meaty.

How to unlock the Final Fantasy VII Remake demo secret ending

You must pick the 20-minute timer option to unlock the secret ending for the Final Fantasy VII Remake demo.

This will naturally give you a lesser amount of time to escape, but you needn't threat as you should be able to do it fairly comfortably in 10-15 minutes.

Yes, Barret will accuse you of being a cocky sod, but if you pick the 30-minute option he'll technically accuse of you of being too safe so there's essentially no winning with the big guy.

If you're worried about picking the 20-minute option due to it being your first Final Fantasy, you needn't be as the counter starts after defeating the fairly difficult but enjoyable Scorpion Sentinel boss fight.

Plus, in case it needs to be said, the timer does not continue during cut-scenes as Square Enix are not bad guys doing their damndest to blow you up.

As for what the secret ending is, it's only slight so it's nothing particularly meaty. With that being said, you don't need to do a lot to unlock it so you might as well watch it in-game rather than via YouTube.

It involves a very iconic and heavy metal-esque image of Sephiroth, but that's as much as we'll say as we don't want to spoil it. Yes, it only lasts for a few seconds, but it's still a tremendous sight.