How to fix: FIFA 20 EAS FC Catalogue damaged error

How to fix the FIFA 20 EAS FC Catalogue damaged error when trying to load the game.

FIFA 20 has received update 1.16 on PS4 and Xbox One. Unfortunately, since this update, there have been lots of complaints online about an error saying the EAS FC Catalogue is damaged. While this is an annoying sight that EA is aware of, they have also told the community how to fix it.

Update 1.16 for FIFA 20 has added the new and free content of Copa Libertadores. This has resulted in CONMEBOL competitions being added to Career Mode and Kick Off, as well as new stadiums, teams, kits, and presentation packages for CONMEBOL being added.

However, in addition to these neat South American inclusions, the update has also introduced an annoying EAS FC Catalogue damaged error when trying to load the game. Below you'll discover the fix EA has shared with the community.

FIFA 21: Release date, possibility of VAR, and cross-platform play

How to fix: FIFA 20 EAS FC Catalogue damaged

To fix the FIFA 20 EAS FC Catalogue damaged error all you need to do is press Cancel.

According to various EA forum threads, FIFA 20 players are being greeted with an error saying the "EAS FC Catalogue Update 1 appears to be damaged and cannot be used".

In response to these forums, EA employees such as the community manager have said all that needs to be done is press Cancel.

This is also the temporary fix that has been provided on Twitter by EA Help, and it seems to be vouched for by most of the game's community despite few saying it doesn't work.

Hey there, please excuse the delay. Sorry for the inconvenience you've had. With this error, if you select cancel, you should be able to continue. The game team is aware of this error and is working on the problem. -Josh — EA Help (@EAHelp) March 4, 2020

FIFA 20: TOTW 24 includes a magnificent Bruno Fernandes FUT card

While the error is annoying, EA have acknowledged its existence so a permanent fix should be on the way.