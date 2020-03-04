Farke praises Jose Mourinho and has one concern ahead of Tottenham fixture

Norwich take on Tottenham in the FA Cup.

Norwich City are looking to give their season a boost by knocking Tottenham out of the FA Cup.

The Canaries may be focused on Premier League survival, but find themselves one win away from the cup quarter-finals.

Norwich have run Tottenham close this season in the league, drawing once and losing the other by a single goal.

Manager Daniel Farke is both confident his side can compete, and also wary of his opponents.

He praised Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho for how his approach may make Norwich's task difficult.

Farke also said he is concerned that Tottenham's defeat at the weekend to Wolves will mean Spurs come out with a real point to prove.

Farke told Norwich's official website: "Jose is always unbelievably focused to win titles, for that I think they will be highly motivated and fully switched on to be successful in this home game. They will use their strengths to go into the quarterfinals. I don’t expect an easy game, not at all.

“I think Tottenham, especially after the last results, will be highly motivated to get the next good result under their belt. I think the recent result doesn’t help us, it’s more like the other way around, I’d have preferred they won the last game if I’m honest! We can’t choose, so we have to make the best out of this."

Norwich themselves won their last game, beating Leicester on Friday night.

Spurs may also be cursing the timing of this fixture, with the victory lifting Norwich's confidence as a result.

With the Canaries having an extra couple of days rest too, they may have a chance of springing an upset.