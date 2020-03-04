Quick links

Everton and Liverpool linked player Marash Kumbulla reportedly sees 150% value increase

Tom Thorogood
Everton and Liverpool have been linked with Marash Kumbulla.

According to Sky Sports Italia, reported Everton and Liverpool target Marash Kumbulla has seen his value increase by 150% this season.

The 20-year-old central defender has been in excellent form of late.

Kumbulla has started 18 Serie A games for Hellas Verona, with the side currently in eighth position in the table and boasting a nine-game unbeaten run.

Verona have recently taken points off Italy’s top two Lazio and Juventus, beating the latter 2-1 and grabbing a clean sheet at the Stadio Olimpico.

Kumbulla averages 1.8 tackles and 2.9 clearances per league game, while his pass completion rate stands at a decent 84.2% (Whoscored).

 

TuttoNapoli claim his performances have attracted interest from Everton, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur with the Premier League trio impressed by his progress.

“No boy is ready (to be promoted to the first-team). There's not another Kumbulla. But (the academy players) certainly have potential,” Verona boss Ivan Juric told Tuttomercatoweb of the player’s development.

Verona aren’t traditionally among Italy’s top clubs. They are arguably punching above their weight, and that makes Kumbulla’s displays even more exciting.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti may be aware of his talents following his recent spell in Italy as Napoli boss.

The Toffees, however, face competition from city rivals Liverpool with the Reds perhaps looking at further options to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

