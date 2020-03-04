'Dominated Van Dijk': Some Arsenal fans laud player they sold in 2018

Former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud impressed in the FA Cup on Tuesday night as Frank Lampard's side beat Liverpool.

Arsenal fans on Twitter raved about Olivier Giroud's performance against Liverpool in the FA Cup on Tuesday night as Frank Lampard's side progressed through to the quarter-final stages.

Whilst Giroud didn't get on the scoresheet, he enjoyed a very good evening against Liverpool's backline, as the Arsenal fans spoke highly of what they saw from their former player.

Liverpool had recently suffered an away defeat against Watford in the Premier League, which ended their unbeaten record to the delight of many, including Arsenal fans.

But they were on the back end of yet another defeat, as other teams could now use the model of playing a Troy Deeney or Giroud like figure up top and playing cross-field balls to disrupt the previously unstoppable Liverpool side.

Nonetheless, Giroud, who moved to Chelsea from Arsenal during the 2018 January window, has found game time hard to come by this season.

As mentioned by the Gunners faithful, he is seemingly an underrated figure, as he proved at the Emirates and is proving once again.

Tammy Abraham's recent knock provided Giroud with the chance to return to the starting XI, and in recent weeks, he has taken it with both hands.

Arsenal themselves progressed through to the next round of the FA Cup when they beat Portsmouth on Monday night, as there could be a chance that they come up against Giroud, who knows what it's like to lift the trophy with the North London club.

Here is a selection of Arsenal fans reacting to Giroud's display:

Olivier Giroud is an OG. Chelsea don’t deserve him. Hope he leaves for Bayern or Juventus in the summer. He deserves trophies and a big club and a starting position in a team. — Sabah Chötu (@Sabah_ChotuAFC) March 3, 2020

Giroud’s strength is second to none of the PL defenders. Bullied VVD and Gomez all game. — GOLD FC (@hariharan_Afc_) March 3, 2020

Listen, my boy Olivier Giroud has been absolutely exceptional today. What a performance from the Gunman #CHELIV — Ä (@AfcArnxld) March 3, 2020

If Gilmour wasn't on the pitch. I would give MOTM to Giroud. Hands down https://t.co/Ty8GLqaxtY — Ä (@AfcArnxld) March 3, 2020

Giroud has dominated Van Djik, but the media won't report that, because that's their golden boy defender.#CHELIV — (@AFC_AdidasEra) March 3, 2020

I wish we still had Giroud, there , I said it! #Afc — gaz edwards (@gazed87) March 3, 2020

Giroud is underrated asf — Nikolai ₩ (@AFCNikolai) March 3, 2020

I want Giroud back. Giroud > Lacazette — RAUF (@Rauf_AFC) March 3, 2020

Giroud world class CF — Adz (@AdzAFC) March 3, 2020