'Dominated Van Dijk': Some Arsenal fans laud player they sold in 2018

A fan arrives outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates Stadium on February 27, 2020 in London,...
Former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud impressed in the FA Cup on Tuesday night as Frank Lampard's side beat Liverpool.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 3, 2020 in London, England.

Arsenal fans on Twitter raved about Olivier Giroud's performance against Liverpool in the FA Cup on Tuesday night as Frank Lampard's side progressed through to the quarter-final stages. 

Whilst Giroud didn't get on the scoresheet, he enjoyed a very good evening against Liverpool's backline, as the Arsenal fans spoke highly of what they saw from their former player. 

 

Liverpool had recently suffered an away defeat against Watford in the Premier League, which ended their unbeaten record to the delight of many, including Arsenal fans.

But they were on the back end of yet another defeat, as other teams could now use the model of playing a Troy Deeney or Giroud like figure up top and playing cross-field balls to disrupt the previously unstoppable Liverpool side. 

Nonetheless, Giroud, who moved to Chelsea from Arsenal during the 2018 January window, has found game time hard to come by this season.

Chelsea's French striker Olivier Giroud (L) clashes with Liverpool's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk during the English FA Cup fifth round football match between Chelsea and Liverpool at...

As mentioned by the Gunners faithful, he is seemingly an underrated figure, as he proved at the Emirates and is proving once again.

Tammy Abraham's recent knock provided Giroud with the chance to return to the starting XI, and in recent weeks, he has taken it with both hands. 

Arsenal themselves progressed through to the next round of the FA Cup when they beat Portsmouth on Monday night, as there could be a chance that they come up against Giroud, who knows what it's like to lift the trophy with the North London club. 

Here is a selection of Arsenal fans reacting to Giroud's display:

 

