'Very good player': Van der Vaart hails reported £13m Tottenham target

Danny Owen
Rafael van der Vaart lacht prior to the Second Bundesliga match between Hamburger SV and VfL Bochum 1848 at Volksparkstadion on August 16, 2019 in Hamburg, Germany.
Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want to add Ajax's struggling Eredivisie ace Edson Alvarez to Jose Mourinho's squad.

Edson Alvarez of Ajax during the UEFA Europa League match between Getafe v Ajax at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on February 20, 2020 in Getafte Spain

Rafael Van der Vaart has backed struggling Ajax ace Edson Alvarez to save his career at the Amsterdam giants amid ongoing links with Tottenham Hotspur, while speaking to Marca Claro.

It is not often that Ajax spend an eight-figure sum on one player. So they obviously saw something special in a commanding Mexico international when they decided to invest £13 million in him last summer, making the former Club America star the fifth biggest signing in their history.

But a man who was tipped to replace the brilliant Matthijs de Ligt at the Eredivisie champions has endured a season to forget so far. According to De Telegraaf, he is yet to convince head coach Erik ten Hag, with Alavez featuring in just two of the last ten league games.

 

The report adds that Tottenham are interested in offering the 21-year-old a fresh start, although Ajax director Marc Overmars blocked a January approach from the North London side.

Van der Vaart, a legendary former midfielder who played for both clubs during a storied career, has spoken out in support of a man whose £13 million price-tag is starting to look like a millstone.

"He is a very good player, but he is at Ajax,” Van der Vaart said.

(L-R) Bruno Varela of Ajax, Edson Alvarez of Ajax during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax v AZ Alkmaar at the Johan Cruijff Arena on March 1, 2020 in Amsterdam Netherlands

“The team has a lot of quality, players who play the same position as him. He is young, he is a fighter. In the end, he will play a lot.”

A centre-half by trade who is equally comfortable in a defensive midfield role, it is surely no coincidence that Alvarez shares a few similarities with one Eric Dier.

The Mail reports that an England international is facing an uncertain future at Spurs with his current contract due to expire in 2021. Could Alvarez replace him?

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Nemanja Maksimovic of Getafe CF and Edson Alvarez of AFC Ajax battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Getafe CF and AFC...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

