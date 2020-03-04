Tottenham reportedly want £17m player after his superb performance against Arsenal

Mady Camara helped Olympiakos beat Arsenal in the Europa League; now he's a reported target for Jose Mourinho's Premier League giants Spurs.

Mady Camara certainly had a night to remember at the Emirates last week. And, if reports are to be believed, the Olympiakos midfielder could soon be showing off his metronomic passing range in North London on a far more regular basis.

While Youssef El-Arabi was the hero on Thursday night as Olympiakos celebrated one of the greatest nights in their European history, a 23-year-old maestro certainly played his part too as Arsenal’s Europa League hopes shuddered to a humiliating halt in front of their own, disillusioned fanbase.

Just like he did in Piraeus seven days earlier, Camara proved himself to be a more than capable operator at this level. At the Emirates, the Guinea international completed 87 per cent of his passes and managed an impressive 72 touches to provide the platform for a historic away win, outshining Mesut Ozil, Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka along the way.

In fact, Camara was so impressive that, according to PageNews, Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham have shown an interest in a £17 million-rated powerhouse who could be about to follow in the footsteps of his former Olympiakos team-mate Daniel Podence with a big-money move to England.

It is no secret that Mourinho has problems at the base of his midfield.

Harry Winks and Giovani Lo Celso are not exactly naturals in the number six role, while Eric Dier has looked more than a yard of the pace when starting in the middle. Moussa Sissoko is injured, Tanguy Ndombele is unreliable and Victor Wanyama, as of today, is gone.

Could Camara be the ‘positional midfielder’ Mourinho his crying out for; Tottenham’s answer to a Nemanja Matic, a Lassana Diarra or a Claude Makelele?

If his last appearance in North London is anything to go by, he is certainly a £17 million chance worth taking.