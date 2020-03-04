Report: West Ham are still paying loaned-out player £60,000 a week

David Moyes's West Ham United have not seen Winston Reid in action for two years and he is now in the MLS with Sporting Kansas City.

West Ham United are still paying Winston Reid £60,000 a week despite the New Zealand veteran moving on loan to America with Sporting KC recently, according to Football London.

While the Hammers have made more than a few baffling decisions in the last few years, handing Reid a bumper new contract in the summer of 2017 was not one of them.

At the time, a long-serving centre-back was one of the most influential defenders in the Premier League and arguably the first name on the West Ham team-sheet. He was worth every penny of his new £70,000-a-week wages.

It is not West Ham’s fault that Reid was to suffer a horrific knee injury less than 12 months later. This is merely just a case of severe bad luck that not even Derren Brown saw coming.

The 31-year-old has not made a Premier League appearance for almost two years now and, in an attempt to rebuild his career, moved across the Atlantic to join MLS outfit Sporting KC on loan in February.

According to Football London, the Wizards are contributing just 15 per cent of his pay-packet, leaving West Ham to stump up the remaining £60,000-a-week.

With David Moyes’ relegation-threatened side conceding nine goals in their last four league games, Hammers fans could be forgiven for ruing that fateful day in 2018 when Reid collapsed to the turf in agony.

They could really do with him at his brilliant best right now.