Report: Moyes makes decision about West Ham man not seen in six months

West Ham United signed Jack Wilshere in 2018 but the former Arsenal star has not made a Premier League appearance since October.

Injury-hit Jack Wilshere will still be a West Ham United player next season, according to Football London, with David Moyes keen to keep hold of a midfielder with huge potential.

In hindsight, maybe the Hammers should have had seconds thoughts about signing one of the most gifted English footballers to emerge this side of the century.

There is no doubting Wilshere’s ability. But where his fitness record is concerned... well let's just say that is another conversation altogether.

The former Arsenal wonder-kid has suffered from a whole host of injury problems throughout his career and a groin problem has kept him on the sidelines for the last six months.

Wilshere has not made an appearance in claret and blue since October with Moyes denied the chance to work with a player who, when fully fit, is capable of walking into a rather lightweight Hammers midfield.

Speculation has suggested that the 28-year-old could have his contract cancelled, with a year remaining on his current deal, but Football London believes those claims are wide of the mark.

Wilshere, then, is set to be handed one last chance to kick-start his career at the London Stadium before he becomes a free agent in a year.

A brilliant passer of the ball with technical ability by the bucket-load, the prospect a midfield of Wilshere, Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek will have West Ham fans salivating. Whether they ever see the trio in action together, however, remains to be seen.