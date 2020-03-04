Report: Emery favourite could leave Arsenal after Arteta snub; two rivals interested

Mikel Arteta has not handed Ainsley Maitland-Niles a Premier League appearance in two months with Serie A giants Inter and AC Milan both linked.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is facing an uncertain future at Arsenal with Serie A giants Inter and AC Milan eyeing a versatile youngster who has fallen out of favour under Mikel Arteta, according to Calciomercato.

With the futures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Matteo Guendouzi and even Gabriel Martinelli coming into question, the last thing the Gunners needed right now was to see a highly-rated academy graduate linked with a summer departure.

But Maitland-Niles has barely kicked a ball in anger since a 1-1 draw with Sheffield United in mid-January and his omission from the starting XI for Monday’s FA Cup match at Portsmouth did not go unnoticed.

Calciomercato reports that Arteta told Maitland-Niles that he has no choice but to ‘lower your head and work’ if he wants to remain in North London.

Two of Italy’s biggest clubs look set to test the 22-year-old’s resolve, however, with the versatile youngster emerging as a reported target for both Milan and Inter.

Interestingly, a move to the red-half of Milan would see Maitland-Niles reunite with former Arsenal chief Ivan Gazidis. Inter, meanwhile, apparently see the England U21 international as a perfect fit for Antonio Conte’s famed wing-back system.

It must be remembered, however, that Maitland-Niles explained in no uncertain terms back in September that he was not exactly enjoying a new right-back role under Unai Emery, expressing a desire to return to his favoured midfield position (Sky).

With both Milan giants identifying Maitland-Niles as an option at right-back, negotiations might not go as planned.