Report: Arsenal make approach for £27m powerhouse 'far better' than Gennaro Gattuso

Premier League underachievers Arsenal have reportedly made an enquiry for AC Milan's Serie A midfielder Franck Kessie - will he join Mikel Arteta's squad?

Arsenal have made an approach to AC Milan to enquire about the future of £27 million midfielder Franck Kessie in the last few days, according to CalcioMercato.

An Ivory Coast international has reflected Milan’s season as a whole in recent months. Like the seven-time European champions, Kessie’s form and fortunes have fluctuated constantly in Serie A.

A powerhouse midfielder labelled the next Yaya Toure during his formative years at Atalanta has struggled to put his stamp on proceedings in recent months while netting just once in the league; a far cry from last year’s tally of seven.

As a result, reports have suggested that a Milan side under pressure from Financial Fair Play will look to cash in on Kessie over the summer with a £27 million price-tag on his head.

According to CalcioMercato, however, the seven-time European champions are leaning towards keeping hold of a 23-year-old with bags of potential as it stands, after Arsenal made an approach to gauge his availability.

A fearsome physical presence with no shortage of technical ability, Kessie is perhaps the kind of all-action enforcer Arsenal need in the centre of the park, particularly with Lucas Torreira suffering a potentially serious injury against Portsmouth.

Matteo Guendouzi, who had fallen out of favour under Mikel Arteta, allowed that FA Cup tie to pass him by while Granit Xhaka, despite his recent improvements, is still a million miles away from becoming a midfielder fit to lace Patrick Vieira’s boots.

Arsenal fans should be drooling at the prospect of signing a player who is apparently 'far better' than the legendary Gennaro Gattuso ever was. Not our words, but those of the former Milan boss and Italy international himself (SportMediaset).