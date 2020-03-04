'Not good enough': Van der Vaart explains why he is worried about Tottenham

Jose Mourinho's Spurs have lost their last three games, against Chelsea and Wolves in the Premier League and against Leipzig in the Champions League.

Rafael Van der Vaart has admitted that he is concerned about Tottenham Hotspur’s erratic form at present, telling Yahoo Sports that he expects much more from Jose Mourinho’s side.

Back in December, a North London giant swapped one of the football’s great purists for a man who is willing to do almost anything in pursuit of glory.

But, while Mourinho is still getting comfortable in the Spurs hot seat, it is fair to say the Portuguese has not quite made the impact many had expected him to since returning to the Premier League touchline.

Tottenham have lost each of their last three games, including successive domestic defeats to Chelsea and Wolves and a 1-0 Champions League loss at home to RB Leipzig. On another day, the scoreline could have been 3-0 or 4-0 with Mourinho's pragmatic, reactive tactics failing spectacularly on the biggest stage of all.

So no wonder Van der Vaart, a man fondly remembered for his dynamic displays during the Harry Redknapp era, wants more from his old charges.

“They don’t play well, so it’s difficult. The Premier League is a hard league, you have really good teams,” the former Holland international lamented.

“But when it see them play, I expect more from Spurs. They have so much quality, they put so much money into the team, so you are allowed to expect more. It’s not good enough at the moment.”

In fairness to Mourinho, he has not been helped by an unfortunate series of injuries which have denied him the services of not only top scorer and talisman Harry Kane but also Heung Min-Son.

Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn can only do so much in an ill-fitting centre-forward role with Spurs lacking any kind of presence or out-ball in the final third as it stands.

But, if Tottenham have not kicked on substantially this time next year, the anti-Jose brigade will have plenty of ammunition to use against a man who's status as among the elite is hanging by a thread.