Leicester and Wolves reportedly missed out on £18m star who shut out Haaland

Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers with Wolverhampton Wanderers Manager Nuno Espírito Santo ahead of the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City at...
Premier League duo Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City reportedly wanted Edmond Tapsoba before he joined Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer 04 Leverkusen in action during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between FC Porto and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Estadio do Dragao on February 27,...

To the casual observer, it would appear that Edmond Tapsoba has been patrolling the Bayer Leverkusen back line for the best part of a decade.

Rarely has a 21-year-old central defender looked so assured, so accomplished, so faultlessly commanding in his first few weeks at a new club, in a new league, while adapting to a whole new style, system and language.

An £18 million January signing from Vitoria Guimaraes, perhaps the best compliment that can be paid to Tapsoba is that he makes a Peter Bosz defence work.

 

The Bayer Leverkusen coach has become famous (or should that be infamous) for a defensive line so high that it often borders on the suicidal. But it is no coincidence that, since Tapsoba arrived, Germany's sleeping giants appear to have awoken from their slumber, picking up ten points from a possible 12 to catapult themselves into an enthralling title-race.

Teen sensation Erling Haaland had only failed to score in one of his first eight games in Dortmund colours.

Europe’s hottest centre-forward drew a very rare blank when he went head-to-head with a certain Burkina Faso international.

'He's outstanding'

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund battle for the ball during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Borussia...

O Jogo reports that Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City were beaten to the punch by the 2001 Champions League runners-up late in the January window. And it’s fair to say Tapsoba is already making his £18 million price-tag look like the bargain of the, admittedly new, century.

"He is incredibly good for us," former Germany international Sven Bender told BILD, while Nadiem Amiri adds; “I think he's outstanding. He plays as cool as if he had been in Leverkusen for ten years.”

Leicester and Wolves, flying high in England and dreaming of Champions League qualification, are a reflection of what is capable of you get your recruitment spot on with both clubs unearthing gems on an annual basis.

Tapsoba, however, looks like a rare example of one that got away.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Mitchell Weiser of Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Nadiem Amiri of Bayer 04 Leverkusen, and Moussa Diaby of Bayer 04 Leverkusen celebrates...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

