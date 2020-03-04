Quick links

'Devastating': £8m man expresses disappointment over Burnley's January decision

Danny Owen
Premier League Burnley recalled Nahki Wells from QPR in January before selling Jordan Hugill's strike partner to Championship rivals Bristol City.

Jordan Hugill has admitted that the departure of Nahki Wells in January was ‘devastating’ to Queens Park Rangers, while speaking to the Kilburn Times after Burnley ended the striker’s loan spell at Loftus Road.

Just two months ago, Mark Warburton’s side looked like genuine dark horses for a place in the Championship play-offs.

In Wells, QPR had one of the league’s most in-form centre-forwards in their ranks with the Bermudan’s 13 goals in 20 starts encouraging the more optimistic members of the West London fan base to dream of a return to the big time.

 

That was until Burnley brought a premature end to Wells’ season-long loan spell, however. To make matters worse, The Clarets then sold the 29-year-old to QPR’s Championship rivals Bristol City for a £4 million fee.

QPR have won just two of their last eight Championship games without Wells, who netted a controversial decider against Leeds United on his farewell appearance for the Hoops. And Hugill, who is now shouldering the goal-scoring burden at Loftus Road, has expressed his disappointment at Burnley’s decision.

"Nahki's a terrific player and it was devastating to lose someone of his calibre," he said. “We're disappointed that Nahki left but he had to do what he had to do.

"I'm sure he was gutted to leave but he's onto a better thing now at Bristol which he believed in.”

Hugill, a £8 million centre-forward who is on loan at QPR from West Ham, has netted twice in his last four appearances. But, with Wells now playing his trade elsewhere in the division, it looks like the promotion dream will have to be shelved for another season at least.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

