Days after Everton links, reported Ancelotti target allegedly offered new £60k-a-week contract

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton reportedly want to lure Lazio's Serie A star Luis Alberto back to the Premier League despite his forgettable spell at Liverpool.

Serie A leaders Lazio are on the verge of tying Luis Alberto down to a new big-money contract amid speculation that Everton want to lure the Spaniard back to Merseyside, according to Corriere dello Sport.

A man who failed to make a single Premier League start during a forgettable spell as Liverpool’s number six has been linked with a shock move to the club on the other side of Stanley Park.

Corriere dello Sera reported earlier in the week that Carlo Ancelotti would relish the opportunity to work with a Spanish schemer he knows well from his time on the Napoli bench – and with good reason.

Alberto is one of the most prolific playmakers in European football these days and another sublime display, capped by a 14th goal of the 2019/20 campaign, saw Lazio reach the summit of the Serie A table for the first time in ten years after a 2-0 win against Bologna over the weekend.

Unsurprisingly, a Lazio side dreaming of glory have stepped up their attempts to keep Alberto in Rome after reports of Everton’s interest emerged.

Corriere dello Sport claim that the Biancocolesti are ‘optimistic’ about agreeing fresh terms with the one-time Sevilla youngster set to see his weekly wages rise to £60,000-a-week. Alberto is set to commit his future to the club until 2025 with his current deal due to expire in two years’ time.

Everton, despite the presence of a three-time Champions League winning coach on the touchline, look set to miss out on a brilliant number ten who has outshone £45 million man Gylfi Sigurdsson in pretty much every department in the last eight months or so.