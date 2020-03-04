Quick links

Everton

Lazio

Serie A

Premier League

Days after Everton links, reported Ancelotti target allegedly offered new £60k-a-week contract

Danny Owen
Manager of Everton Carlo Ancelotti of Everton looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton reportedly want to lure Lazio's Serie A star Luis Alberto back to the Premier League despite his forgettable spell at Liverpool.

Luis Alberto Romero of Lazio reacts during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and Bologna FC at Stadio Olimpico on February 29, 2020 in Rome, Italy.

Serie A leaders Lazio are on the verge of tying Luis Alberto down to a new big-money contract amid speculation that Everton want to lure the Spaniard back to Merseyside, according to Corriere dello Sport.

A man who failed to make a single Premier League start during a forgettable spell as Liverpool’s number six has been linked with a shock move to the club on the other side of Stanley Park.

Corriere dello Sera reported earlier in the week that Carlo Ancelotti would relish the opportunity to work with a Spanish schemer he knows well from his time on the Napoli bench – and with good reason.

 

Alberto is one of the most prolific playmakers in European football these days and another sublime display, capped by a 14th goal of the 2019/20 campaign, saw Lazio reach the summit of the Serie A table for the first time in ten years after a 2-0 win against Bologna over the weekend.

Unsurprisingly, a Lazio side dreaming of glory have stepped up their attempts to keep Alberto in Rome after reports of Everton’s interest emerged.

Luis Alberto of SS Lazio celebrate a opening goal with SS Lazio head coach Simone Inzaghi during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and Bologna FC at Stadio Olimpico on February 29, 2020...

Corriere dello Sport claim that the Biancocolesti are ‘optimistic’ about agreeing fresh terms with the one-time Sevilla youngster set to see his weekly wages rise to £60,000-a-week. Alberto is set to commit his future to the club until 2025 with his current deal due to expire in two years’ time.

Everton, despite the presence of a three-time Champions League winning coach on the touchline, look set to miss out on a brilliant number ten who has outshone £45 million man Gylfi Sigurdsson in pretty much every department in the last eight months or so.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Luis Alberto of Liverpool during the Budweiser FA Cup fourth round between Bournemouth and Liverpool at Goldsands Stadium on January 25, 2014 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch