Confirmed Tottenham lineup: Skipp starts, Parrott on the bench again

Tottenham Hotspur take on Norwich City in the FA Cup tonight.

Tottenham Hotspur starting XI: Vorm; Aurier, Dier, Sanchez, Vertonghen (C); Winks, Skipp; Lo Celso, Dele, Bergwijn; Lucas.

Tottenham Hotspur substitutes: Gazzaniga, Alderweireld, Tanganga, Ndombele, Gedson, Lamela, Parrott.

Tottenham are back in action this evening, as they host Norwich City in the FA Cup, with a quarter-final place up for grabs tonight.

Spurs have been struggling of late, with Jose Mourinho's injury-hit squad losing 3-2 at home to Wolves on Sunday despite twice leading the game.

Mourinho will be desperate for a big result tonight, and he has gone with veteran Michel Vorm in goal, as Hugo Lloris is still out injured.

Serge Aurier and Jan Vertonghen line up as the full backs tonight, with Eric Dier played as a centre back in a four-man defence alongside Davinson Sanchez.

Homegrown pair Harry Winks and Oliver Skipp both start in midfield tonight, with Mourinho seemingly going for a 4-2-3-1 system.

That would see Giovani Lo Celso operate in off the right flank, with Steven Bergwijn on the left and Dele Alli start as the number 10.

Lucas Moura looks set to lead the line, unless Alli is pressed into action as a false nine tonight, as Troy Parrott is again named on the bench.

Paulo Gazzaniga, Toby Alderweireld, Japhet Tanganga, Tanguy Ndombele, Gedson Fernandes and Erik Lamela are also named as substitutes tonight.