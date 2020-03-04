Confirmed Rangers line-up: Morelos starts, Kent benched, injured player surprisingly on bench

Rangers host Hamilton Academical at Ibrox this evening.

Rangers starting XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Edmundson, Barisic; Davis, Kamara, Aribo; Hagi, Kamberi, Morelos.

Rangers substitutes: Foderingham, Katic, Halliday, Jack, Kent, Barker, Defoe.

Rangers are back in action again this evening, and will be desperate to get their domestic form back on track after a dismal start to 2020.

European results have been strong, but domestic action has seen Rangers crash out of the Scottish Cup and hand Celtic a 12 point lead at the top of the table.

Tonight, Steven Gerrard goes with Allan McGregor in goal, behind a back four of James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, George Edmundson and Borna Barisic.

Steven Davis and Glen Kamara start in midfield despite their poor form in 2020, and are joined by Joe Aribo in a three-man midfield this evening.

Ianis Hagi starts, whilst Gerrard goes with both Florian Kamberi and Alfredo Morelos in attack, recalling the Colombian following his disciplinary-based absence on Saturday in a move which may see Kamberi play on the left flank.

Ryan Kent is dropped to the bench, joining Wes Foderingham, Nikola Katic, Andy Halliday, Ryan Jack, Brandon Barker and Jermain Defoe, with Jack a surprise inclusion based on his injury.